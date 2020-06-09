Apartments for rent in Miami: What will $2,000 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Miami?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring apartment rentals in Miami with a budget of up to $2,000/month.

Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

950 N.W. 214th St. (Walden)

Photo: Zumper

Photo: Zumper

First, there's this three-bedroom, two-bathroom residence situated at 950 N.W. 214th St. It's also listed for $1,905/month for its 1,200 square feet.

The building features a gym. The residence also has a dishwasher and hardwood flooring. Good news for pet lovers: The property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area requires a car for most errands, has minimal bike infrastructure and has minimal transit options.

252 N.W. 25th St.

Photo: Apartment Guide

Photo: Apartment Guide

Here's a 559-square-foot studio apartment at 252 N.W. 25th St. that's going for $1,906/month.

The building offers secured entry, a roof deck and a resident lounge. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is extremely walkable, is convenient for biking and doesn't offer many public transit options.

Northeast 27th Street

Photo: Zumper

Next, check out this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at Northeast 27th Street. It's listed for $1,909/month.

The building has garage parking. You can also expect hardwood flooring, a dishwasher and a walk-in closet in the apartment. Pet lovers are in luck: The property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is very walkable, is quite bikeable and offers limited transit options.

130 N.E. 33rd St.

Photo: Zumper

Photo: Zumper

Listed at $1,912/month, this 754-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 130 N.E. 33rd St.

The building includes garage parking. You can also expect a walk-in closet and a dishwasher in the unit. Pet lovers are in luck: The property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Be prepared for a $500 deposit.

Walk Score indicates that this location is very walkable, is relatively bikeable and offers limited transit options.

