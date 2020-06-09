The 4 best Mexican spots in Miami

Looking to satisfy your appetite for Mexican fare?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top Mexican spots around Miami, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to achieve your dreams.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

1. The Taco Stand

Photo: genellynne r./Yelp

First on the list is The Taco Stand. Located at 313 N.W. 25th St., the Mexican spot is the highest-rated Mexican restaurant in Miami, boasting 4.5 stars out of 731 reviews on Yelp.

2. Taco Chido

Photo: rafa a./Yelp

Next up is Taco Chido, situated at 2901 N.E. Second Ave. With four stars out of 57 reviews on Yelp, the spot to score tacos has proved to be a local favorite.

3. Tacos & Tattoos

Photo: leslie c./Yelp

Tacos & Tattoos, located at 11790 S.W. 104th St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the street vendor and Mexican spot four stars out of 1,804 reviews.

4. Taqueria Viva México

Photo: juan g./Yelp

Taqueria Viva México, a Mexican spot, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 436 Yelp reviews. Head over to 2516 S.W. Eighth St. to see for yourself.

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.