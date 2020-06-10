Check out the 4 most popular spots in Miami's Norwood neighborhood

Visiting Norwood, or just looking to better appreciate what it has to offer? Get to know this Miami neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from an Ethiopian spot to a nail salon.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in Norwood, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

1. Awash Ethiopian Restaurant

photo: t. bernie ../yelp

Topping the list is Ethiopian spot Awash Ethiopian Restaurant. Located at 19934 N.W. Second Ave., it's the highest-rated business in the neighborhood, boasting 4.5 stars out of 278 reviews on Yelp.

Feast on lentil appetizers, platters filled with vegetable, beef and chicken dishes and injera rolls (a spongy pancake made of Tef grain). Try the popular Taste of Awash platter for two; it includes Doro Wot (tender chicken stewed with house spices and red sauce) that is served with a hardboiled egg. Wash it all down with Ethiopian coffee.

2. Sub City

photo: sub city/yelp

Next is Sub City, a spot to score sandwiches, salads and wraps, situated at 19900 N.W. Second Ave. With 4.5 stars out of 51 reviews on Yelp, it's proven to be a local favorite.

If you've got a thing for subs, this spot's menu features 15 different hot and cold subs including the Italian, steak and cheese and honey mustard chicken with your choice of bread, cheese and toppings. Popular salads include the Sub City, which comes with nachos and grilled Chicken Philly.

3. Taste Rite

photo: chris c./yelp

Caribbean spot Taste Rite is another top choice. Yelpers give the business, located at 171 N.W. 193rd St., 4.5 stars out of 10 reviews.

This spot's Jamaican patties draws locals seeking authentic island food and vibes. The patties come filled with veggies, jerk chicken and more. Also, try the curry goat, oxtail or snapper dinners, served with peas and rice on the side.

4. Kreative Nails Spa

Photo: Kreative Nails Spa/Yelp

Kreative Nails Spa, a nail salon, is another much-loved neighborhood go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 12 Yelp reviews. Head over to 19323 N.W. Second Ave. to see for yourself.

When it comes to beautiful nails, the business is well known for its acrylic nails and offers fill-in and full-set as well as cuticle treatments and classic manicures. Other services include foot massages, pedicures and callus removal.

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.