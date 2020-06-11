Apartments for rent in Miami: What will $2,800 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Miami?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding apartment rentals in Miami if you've got up to $2,800/month earmarked for your rent.

Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

125 N.E. 32nd St.

Photo: Zumper

Photo: Zumper

First, there's this two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment located at 125 N.E. 32nd St. It's listed for $2,714/month for its 2,319 square feet.

Amenities offered in the building include a gym and garage parking. The apartment also comes with a dishwasher and a balcony. Pet owners, take heed: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is very walkable, is fairly bikeable and offers limited transit options.

(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)

3760 Bird Road (Coral Way)

Photo: Zumper

Photo: Zumper

Here's a 1,199-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom unit at 3760 Bird Road that's going for $2,720/month.

The listing promises quartz countertops, in-unit laundry and a walk-in closet in the residence. The building has a gym. Pet lovers are in luck: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is very walkable, is convenient for biking and offers limited transit options.

(Take a look at the full listing here.)

3900 Biscayne Blvd.

Photo: Apartment Guide

Photo: Apartment Guide

Located at 3900 Biscayne Blvd., here's an 861-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's listed for $2,725/month.

In the unit, expect to see a walk-in closet, a balcony and in-unit laundry. The building features garage parking. Pet lovers are in luck: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. The listing specifies a $500 pet fee.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is extremely walkable, is convenient for biking and doesn't offer many public transit options.

(See the complete listing here.)

455 N.E. 24th St.

Photo: Zumper

Photo: Zumper

Listed at $2,740/month, this 983-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom residence is located at 455 N.E. 24th St.

The building offers garage parking. The residence also comes with a balcony, a walk-in closet and in-unit laundry. Pet owners, take heed: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is quite walkable, is very bikeable and has minimal transit options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

2900 N.E. Seventh Ave.

Photo: Zumper

Photo: Zumper

Here's a one-bedroom, two-bathroom condo at 2900 N.E. Seventh Ave. that's going for $2,750/month.

The building features on-site laundry and assigned parking. In the unit, the listing promises a balcony and a dishwasher. Cats and dogs are not permitted.

Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is somewhat walkable, is fairly bikeable and offers limited transit options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

This story was created automatically using local real estate data from Zumper and Apartment Guide, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Additionally, if you’re in the real estate business learn how to do local real estate advertising in your ZIP codes.

Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.