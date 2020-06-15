Apartments for rent in Miami: What will $1,400 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Miami?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring apartment rentals in Miami if you don't want to spend more than $1,400/month on rent.

Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

7400 N. Kendall Drive

Photo: Zumper

Photo: Zumper

Listed at $1,330/month, this studio apartment is located at 7400 N. Kendall Drive.

The apartment comes with a dishwasher. Building amenities include a gym and an elevator. Pet lovers are in luck: The rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is very walkable, is convenient for biking and doesn't offer many public transit options.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

7483 S.W. 82nd St.

Photo: Zumper

Photo: Zumper

Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo located at 7483 S.W. 82nd St. It's listed for $1,350/month for its 665 square feet.

The building has on-site laundry and assigned parking. Also, expect to find a dishwasher and a walk-in closet in the unit. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

Per Walk Score ratings, this location requires a car for most errands, has minimal bike infrastructure and doesn't offer many public transit options.

(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)

7403 S.W. 82nd St.

Photo: Zumper

Photo: Zumper

Next, check out this one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo that's located at 7403 S.W. 82nd St. It's also listed for $1,350/month.

When it comes to building amenities, anticipate assigned parking and secured entry. The condo also has a ceiling fan and a balcony. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: This spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

Walk Score indicates that this location isn't very walkable, isn't particularly bikeable and offers limited transit options.

(See the complete listing here.)

8025 S.W. 107th Ave.

Photo: Zumper

Photo: Zumper

Located at 8025 S.W. 107th Ave., here's a 705-square-foot one-bedroom, one-and-a-half-bathroom condo that's listed for $1,350/month.

The unit comes with a walk-in closet and a dishwasher. The building has on-site laundry. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly. Expect a $500 deposit.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is moderately walkable, is relatively bikeable and doesn't offer many public transit options.

(See the complete listing here.)

3901 S.W. 112nd Ave.

Photo: Zumper

Photo: Zumper

Listed at $1,350/month, this 558-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo is located at 3901 S.W. 112nd Ave.

Amenities offered in the building include on-site laundry and assigned parking. The listing also promises a walk-in closet in the condo. Pet lovers are in luck: The rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is quite walkable, has some bike infrastructure and has minimal transit options.

(See the complete listing here.)

