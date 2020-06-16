The 3 best spots to score pizza in Miami

Need more pizza in your life?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top pizza hot spots in Miami, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to meet your needs.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

1. Magic City Pizza

Photo: emily r./Yelp

First on the list is Magic City Pizza. Located at 7401 Coral Way, the spot to score chicken wings, pizza and salads is the highest-rated pizza spot in Miami, boasting 4.5 stars out of 224 reviews on Yelp.

2. CRUST

photo: crust/yelp

Downtown's CRUST, located at 668 N.W. Fifth St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the Italian spot, which offers pizza and more, 4.5 stars out of 955 reviews.

3. Apizza Brooklyn Resto + Vino

Photo: monique d./Yelp

Apizza Brooklyn Resto + Vino, an Italian spot that offers pizza and more, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 483 Yelp reviews. Head over to 9515 S. Dixie Highway to see for yourself.

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.