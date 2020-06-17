Explore the 3 most popular spots in Miami's Brickell neighborhood

Looking to uncover all that Brickell has to offer? Get to know this Miami neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from a steakhouse to a Mediterranean spot.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in Brickell, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

1. Truluck's

Photo: truluck's/Yelp

Topping the list is steakhouse Truluck's, which offers seafood and more. Located at 777 Brickell Ave., it's the highest-rated business in the neighborhood, boasting 4.5 stars out of 989 reviews on Yelp. In addition to steaks, look for the lobster bisque, Hawaiian ahi tuna and the South African lobster tail on the menu.

2. B Bistro + Bakery

Photo: b bistro + bakery/Yelp

Next up is the bakery, breakfast and brunch and New American spot B Bistro + Bakery, situated at 600 Brickell Ave., Suite #175. With 4.5 stars out of 605 reviews on Yelp, it's proven to be a local favorite. Steak and eggs head the list of menu items here. You'll also find a smoked salmon scramble and a granola bowl among the offerings.

3. Zuuk Mediterranean Kitchen

Photo: carolina r./Yelp

Mediterranean, Middle Eastern and fast food spot Zuuk Mediterranean Kitchen is another top choice. Yelpers give the business, located at 1250 S. Miami Ave., Suite #05, 4.5 stars out of 410 reviews. This spot specializes in bowls and offers proteins such as lamb, chicken and beef on the menu.

