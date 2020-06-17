New barbershop Masterpiece Barbers Barbershop now open

A new barbershop has opened up shop in the neighborhood. Located at 1076 S.W. 67th Ave., Unit #116, the fresh arrival is called Masterpiece Barbers Barbershop.

Per Yelp, services here include a hot lather shave, neck trims and more. You'll also find haircuts for kids and traditional straight razor shaves. These services have been verified by the business.

With a five-star rating out of three reviews on Yelp so far, the new barbershop has been warmly received by patrons.

Yelper Augusto R. added, “Luis has been my barber for a couple of years. I am so glad he opened his own shop! I fully recommend him."

And Saily E. wrote, "Wow! I went with my husband and son, and I must say we were extremely pleased with the amazing customer service here. Luis and Melissa are true professionals."

Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Masterpiece Barbers Barbershop is open from 10 a.m.–8 p.m. on weekdays and 10 a.m.–5 p.m. on Saturday. (It's closed on Sunday.)

