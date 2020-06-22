Check out 4 favorite low-priced bakeries in Miami

Looking to try the best bakeries in town?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the best affordable bakeries in Miami, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture next time you're on the hunt.

1. Knaus Berry Farm

Photo: tony q./Yelp

Topping the list is Knaus Berry Farm. Located at 15980 S.W. 248th St., the bakery, which also offers fruits, veggies and more, is the highest-rated inexpensive bakery in Miami, boasting 4.5 stars out of 733 reviews on Yelp.

Yelper David Z., who reviewed Knaus Berry Farm on March 10, wrote, "The cinnamon buns are the absolute best in, perhaps, the world. You dip them in the coffee for breakfast, and it's a meal of champs!"

Yelper Blue A. added, "So, yeah, the cinnabuns are all the rage here, but there's more to enjoy: Cheese bread - SO SOFT and delicious. I wanted a savory snack for the road as to not overdose on sugar. These hit the spot. They also have an herb bread, which I hear is great."

2. Empanada Harry's Bakery And Cafe

Photo: Diane R./Yelp

Next is Empanada Harry's Bakery and Cafe, situated at 4009 S.W. 152nd Ave. With 4.5 stars out of 244 reviews on Yelp, the bakery and brunch spot has proven to be a local favorite for those looking for an affordable option.

We looked to Yelp for an overview of Empanada Harry's Bakery and Cafe. Empanada fans unite at this spot and try variations of the flaky pastry from Venezuela, Argentina, Chile, Colombia and Peru.

Owners Harry and Michelle opened the bakery with the goal of merging "the traditional bakery concept with the vibrant feel of Miami's gastropub food scene. Local craft beers, unique wines and creative drinks are paired with handcrafted fare," per the history section of the business's Yelp profile.

3. Delices De France

Photo: Lisa M./Yelp

Delices De France, located at 14453 S. Dixie Highway, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the inexpensive bakery and French spot, which offers sandwiches and more, 4.5 stars out of 226 reviews.

Yelper Kelli K., who reviewed Delices De France on June 17, noted, "This place is usually packed with locals because they know the pastries, coffee and sandwiches are wonderful. I come here often, and I suggest you do the same!"

Yelper Laritsa N. wrote, "When it comes to the sweets, I've tried the créme brûlée and the mini pastries and, wow, so delicious. This place is definitely a good spot for French delights."

4. Night Owl Cookies

Photo: Yohermo E./Yelp

Night Owl Cookies, a bakery that offers desserts and more, is another inexpensive go-to, with four stars out of 712 Yelp reviews. Head over to 10534 S.W. Eighth to see for yourself.

If you're hungry for more, we found these details on Yelp about Night Owl Cookies.

Behind the bakery is self-described foodie Andrew Gonzalez, who opened the business to fulfill his version of the American Dream, notes the business' Yelp profile. "It wasn't until Andrew was in college that he came up with an idea that would not only change Miami's food scene but, also, his family's life," the business states on Yelp.

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.