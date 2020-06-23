Apartments for rent in Miami: What will $3,100 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Miami?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating apartment rentals in Miami if you don't want to spend more than $3,100/month on rent.

Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

455 N.E. 24th St.

Listed at $3,005/month, this 1,245-square-foot three-bedroom, two-bathroom abode is located at 455 N.E. 24th St.

The residence offers a deck, a walk-in closet, high ceilings and quartz countertops. Pet owners, take heed: The property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is quite walkable, is convenient for biking and offers many nearby public transportation options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

1172 N.W. 11th St. (Overtown)

Next, there's this three-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment over at 1172 N.W. 11th St. It's listed for $3,017/month.

The building has a gym. The unit also offers a walk-in closet, a dishwasher and hardwood flooring. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly.

According to Walk Score, this location is very walkable, is fairly bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

45 S.W. Ninth St. (Brickell)

Here's a 1,048-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom condo at 45 S.W. Ninth St. that's going for $3,050/month.

You can expect a balcony in the condo. When it comes to building amenities, expect a gym and on-site laundry. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address has excellent walkability, is convenient for biking and has minimal transit options.

(See the full listing here.)

851 N.E. First Ave. (Downtown)

Next, check out this 1,294-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom condo that's located at 851 N.E. First Ave. It's also listed for $3,050/month.

The building offers a gym and garage parking. You can also expect to see a deck in the condo. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address is quite walkable, is very bikeable and offers limited transit options.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

888 Douglas Road (North Ponce de Leon)

Located at 888 Douglas Road, here's a 1,329-square-foot three-bedroom, two-bathroom condo that's listed for $3,100/month.

In the unit, expect to see a balcony, a dishwasher and carpeted floors. Amenities offered in the building include a gym and garage parking. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: This spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is very walkable, is fairly bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

