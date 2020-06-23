Craving juices and smoothies? Here are Miami's top 4 options

Need more juices and smoothies in your life?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top juice and smoothie hot spots in Miami, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to fulfill your urges.

1. Myroots Juice Bar & Kitchen

First on the list is MyRoots Juice Bar & Kitchen. Located at 8530 S.W. 124th Ave., Suite 101, the vegan spot, which offers juices, smoothies and bagels, is the highest-rated juice and smoothie spot in Miami, boasting 4.5 stars out of 551 reviews on Yelp.

2. Jar + Fork

Next is downtown's Jar + Fork, situated at 270 E. Flagler St. With 4.5 stars out of 288 reviews on Yelp, the spot to score juices, smoothies and comfort food has proved to be a local favorite.

3. OOH RAW! Poke + Juice Bar

OOH RAW! Poke + Juice Bar, located at 50 N.W. 23rd St., Suite 108, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the spot to score juices, smoothies, poke and acai bowls 4.5 stars out of 249 reviews.

4. La Sandwicherie Brickell

La Sandwicherie Brickell, a French spot that offers sandwiches, juices, smoothies and more in Brickell, is another go-to, with four stars out of 593 Yelp reviews. Head over to 34 S.W. Eighth St. to see for yourself.

