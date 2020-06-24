Explore the 3 most popular spots in Miami's Westside/Sunkist Grove neighborhood

Spending time in Westside/Sunkist Grove? Get to know this Miami neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from a burger chain to an African restaurant.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in Westside/Sunkist Grove, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

1. Moji African Restaurant

Photo: Maria b./Yelp

Topping the list is African spot Moji African Restaurant. Located at 825-827 N.W. 119th St., it's the highest-rated business in the neighborhood, boasting four stars out of 50 reviews on Yelp.

This spot offers a concise menu of African favorites including meat stews, pounded yams, fish and soups.

2. Burger King

Photo: burger king/Yelp

Next up is fast food spot Burger King, which offers burgers and more, situated at 12790 N.W. Seventh Ave. With four stars out of 22 reviews on Yelp, it's proven to be a local favorite.

3. Freedom Wings

photo: megan w./yelp

Breakfast and brunch spot Freedom Wings, which offers chicken wings and soul food, is another top choice. Yelpers give the business, located at 12659 N.W. 17th Ave., four stars out of 18 reviews.

This spot specializes in chicken wings and other fried chicken platters. Pair it with one of Freedom Wings' sauces like Buffalo, lemon pepper, hot honey, honey garlic, jerk, garlic parmesan, honey barbecue and its own Freedom Wing sauce.

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.