Apartments for rent in Miami: What will $1,500 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Miami?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding affordable apartments in Miami if you've got up to $1,500/month earmarked for your rent.

Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

2122 Ludlam Road

First, there's this studio apartment situated at 2122 Ludlam Road. It's listed for $1,430/month.

The building offers garage parking. In the unit, expect to see a dishwasher, a walk-in closet, carpeted floors and in-unit laundry. Good news for animal lovers: The rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is very walkable, is fairly bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

3881 Bird Road (Coral Way)

Here's a studio apartment at 3881 Bird Road that's going for $1,443/month.

Expect to see a dishwasher, hardwood flooring and a walk-in closet in the unit. The building has garage parking. Pet owners, take heed: The rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is friendly for those on foot, is very bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.

Southwest 11th Street, Miami, FL (Coral Way)

Located at Southwest 11th Street, Miami, FL, here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's listed for $1,450/month.

In the apartment, the listing promises a walk-in closet, a balcony, a dishwasher and hardwood flooring. Building amenities include garage parking and a gym. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: This spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is quite walkable, is very bikeable and is a haven for transit riders.

4705 N.W. Seventh St. (Flagami)

Finally, there's this two-bedroom, two-bathroom condo located at 4705 N.W. Seventh St. It's also listed for $1,450/month.

Look for a renovated kitchen and a walk-in closet in the condo. The building boasts secured entry, additional storage space and outdoor space. Animals are not permitted.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is moderately walkable, has some bike infrastructure and has a few nearby public transportation options.

