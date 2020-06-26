Find seafood and more at Uleta's new Surf Cajun

Seafood fans, take heed: there's a new spot in town to get your fix. Located at 375 N.E. 167th St. in Uleta, the fresh addition is called Surf Cajun.

Surf Cajun specializes in build-your-own seafood boils. "Your fresh catch is boiled in our secret spices [and] then blended with one of our signature sauces. [It's] served in a bag to preserve the flavor," according to the business' Facebook page.

Choose from nine different seafood options, including blue crab, shrimp and green mussels; customize your spice level, and select sauces like cocktail or tartar. The menu also features lobster fried rice and pasta dishes, as well as sides like corn on the cob and sweet potato fries.

Surf Cajun has garnered an enthusiastic response thus far, with a 4.5-star rating out of eight reviews on Yelp.

Myeesha M., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Feb. 23, wrote, "I ordered the shrimp with the head on and head off, along with green mussels, king crab, crawfish and blue crab. I usually don't eat mussels, but Surf Cajun has made me a believer. The mussels were just phenomenal. I dipped them in the bomb sauce, and they were incredible!"

Yelper Oliver G. added, “This Cajun boil was a game changer! The seafood was perfectly cooked—nice and tender with an incredible seasoning that was so silky smooth. The crawfish and crab combo was my favorite, and the price was nice. Definitely coming back to try the frog legs!”

Head on over to check it out: Surf Cajun is open from noon–9 p.m. on Tuesday through Sunday. (It's closed on Monday.)

Want to keep your finger on the pulse of new businesses in Miami? Here's what else opened recently near you.

