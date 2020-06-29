Apartments for rent in Miami: What will $3,000 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Miami?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring affordable apartments in Miami with a budget of up to $3,000/month.

Read on for the listings. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

Northeast First Avenue, Miami, FL (Downtown)

Listed at $2,920/month, this 993-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment is located at Northeast First Avenue, Miami, FL.

In the apartment, you can anticipate a dishwasher. The building offers garage parking, a gym and on-site laundry. Pet owners, take heed: The property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is quite walkable, is convenient for biking and has excellent transit.

(See the complete listing here.)

92 S.W. Third St. (Downtown)

Located at 92 S.W. Third St., here's a 1-square-foot studio apartment that's listed for $2,950/month.

The apartment comes furnished and features a dishwasher and a walk-in closet. The building includes garage parking. Pet lovers are in luck: The rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is friendly for those on foot, is convenient for biking and has minimal transit options.

(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)

274 N.W. 92nd St.

Next, there's this three-bedroom, one-bathroom unit over at 274 N.W. 92nd St. It's also listed for $2,950/month.

The listing promises hardwood flooring in the furnished unit. The building offers garage parking. Cats and dogs are not welcome. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location requires a car for most errands and has minimal bike infrastructure.

(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)

520 Brickell Key Drive (Brickell)

Here's a two-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bathroom condo at 520 Brickell Key Drive that's going for $2,950/month.

The building has assigned parking. The listing also promises a balcony and granite countertops in the condo. Cats and dogs are not welcome. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is very walkable, is fairly bikeable and offers limited transit options.

(Take a look at the full listing here.)

