Miami's 4 top cafes (that won't break the bank)

Looking to try the best cafes in town?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the best affordable cafes in Miami, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to meet your needs.

1. Café Bea

photo: café bea/yelp

Topping the list is the Café Bea. Located at 2753 S.W. 142nd Ave., the cafe, which offers coffee and tea and more, is the highest-rated budget-friendly cafe in Miami, boasting 4.5 stars out of 281 reviews on Yelp.

If you're hungry for more, we found out these details about the Café Bea.

We discovered this about the business's signature items: "Mediterranean food! Breakfast, brunch and lunch," it states on Yelp in the section about specialties.

2. Café Croissant

Photo: books+P/Yelp

Next up is the Café Croissant, situated at 1684 Coral Way. With 4.5 stars out of 153 reviews on Yelp, the cafe, bakery and French spot has proven to be a local favorite for those looking for a budget-friendly option.

Yelper Tabitha C. wrote, "I can't believe how awesome this place is! Everything from the side of bread to the coffee to the homemade cream for the French toast is so wonderful and special."

3. Mina Bistro

photo: santiago m./yelp

Mina Bistro, a cafe that offers salads and soups, is another much-loved, affordable go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 65 Yelp reviews. Head over to 63 N.W. Ninth St. to see for yourself.

Intrigued?

We found out this about the business's signature items: "Our paninis are unique, mixing our Latin and European culture in one bite. This family bistro is one of a kind due to our delicious bread, which is freshly made every morning, as well as the soups and salads," it notes on Yelp in the section highlighting specialties.

4. Guayoyo Café

photo: guayoyo café/yelp

The Guayoyo Café, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 19 reviews on Yelp. Dig in at the cafe, which offers coffee and tea, sandwiches and more, by heading over to 13205 S.W. 137th Ave.

Curious to know more?

"Try our famous sandwiches made with the highest quality ingredients," it notes on Yelp in the section about specialties.

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.