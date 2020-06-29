New waxing spot Today Wax now open

A new waxing spot has opened for business in the neighborhood. The fresh addition, called Today Wax, is located at 1076 S.W. 67th Ave., Suite #103.

In the market for a Brazilian wax? This spot has you covered. You'll also find eyebrow and full-body waxing options here. Per Yelp, this spot requires the use of masks now due to the corona virus.

Today Wax has garnered rave reviews thus far, with a five-star rating out of three reviews on Yelp.

Gabriela G., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on June 23, wrote, "Day is by far the best waxer in a Miami. Opening this spot was the best decision she could have made! She has made a quite painful process (Brazilian wax) a pleasant one."

Yelper Rory C. added, “From the moment you walk in, Day Delgado greets you with a warm welcome and makes you feel at home. Not only is she professional, but she keeps her salon clean and inviting.”

Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Today Wax is open from 10 a.m.–6 p.m. on Monday-Friday and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. on Saturday. (It's closed on Sunday.)"

