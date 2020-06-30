Apartments for rent in Miami: What will $2,100 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Miami?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring affordable apartments in Miami if you don't want to spend more than $2,100/month on rent.

Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

500 N.E. 26th St.

Listed at $2,005/month, this two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment is located at 500 N.E. 26th St.

In the apartment, you can anticipate a dishwasher and a walk-in closet. The building has garage parking. Pet lovers are in luck: The rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is friendly for those on foot, is very bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

2500 N.E. Second Ave.

Here's a 799-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 2500 N.E. Second Ave. that's going for $2,016/month.

The unit has a dishwasher and a walk-in closet. The building offers garage parking. Pet lovers are in luck: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is extremely walkable, is quite bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.

Northeast 32nd Street

Next, check out this 754-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at Northeast 32nd Street. It's listed for $2,022/month.

The building offers garage parking and a gym. The apartment also comes with a deck. Pet lovers are in luck: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is friendly for those on foot, is fairly bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.

16804 S.W. 137th Ave.

Next, there's this three-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment located at 16804 S.W. 137th Ave. It's listed for $2,040/month for its 1,266 square feet.

The apartment offers central heating and a dishwasher. The building boasts on-site laundry. The rental is dog-friendly. Expect a $500 deposit.

According to Walk Score, this location is car-dependent, is fairly bikeable and doesn't offer many public transit options.

2665 S.W. 37th Ave. (Coral Way)

Here's a 1,072-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment at 2665 S.W. 37th Ave. that's going for $2,050/month.

When it comes to building amenities, expect an elevator, on-site laundry and a gym. You can also expect to see a balcony and a dishwasher in the apartment. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: This spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is quite walkable, is fairly bikeable and has good transit options.

