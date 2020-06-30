Miami's 3 favorite spots to find cheap Middle Eastern fare

In search of a new favorite Middle Eastern spot?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the best affordable Middle Eastern restaurants around Miami, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture next time you're on the hunt.

1. Original Daily Bread Marketplace

photo: alberto h./yelp

Topping the list is is Coral Way's Original Daily Bread Marketplace, situated at 2400 S.W. 27th St. With four stars out of 311 reviews on Yelp, the Middle Eastern spot has proven to be a local favorite for those looking for a low-priced option.

Yelper Brandon L., who reviewed Original Daily Bread Marketplace on Jan. 24, wrote, "Amazing Mediterranean food! This place is definitely a hidden gem. Freshly made soups, salads, sandwiches and combination platters. Foods include shawarma, shish tawook, kafta kebab, kibbeh, falafel, hummus, grape leaves and Tabbouleh salad. The baba ganoush is a must!"

2. Oriental Bakery & Grocery Co

photo: pwani w./yelp

Next is Coral Way's Oriental Bakery & Grocery Co, situated at 1760 S.W. Third Ave. With 4.5 stars out of 90 reviews on Yelp, the bakery, grocery store and Middle Eastern spot has proven to be a local favorite for those looking for an inexpensive option.

The site can tell you a thing or two more about Oriental Bakery & Grocery Co.

"Compact market and cafe offering Middle Eastern groceries, deli items and hot meals plus baked treats," it notes on Yelp in the section explaining specialties.

3. Shawarma's Diana

photo: shawarma's diana/yelp

And Shawarma's Diana, located at 13205 S.W. 137th Ave., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the inexpensive food truck, Mediterranean and Arabian spot 4.5 stars out of 40 reviews.

The site has lots more information on Shawarma's Diana.

The owners' parents, who have Syrian roots, started a business more than 10 years ago in Anaco, Venezuela catering to the city's Middle Eastern residents. With a passion for Mediterranean food, the next generation decided that Miami's diversity made it an ideal location to open Shawarma Diana," per the history section of the business's Yelp profile.

The business's speciality is its famous shawarma wrap, filled with a mixture of meat, chicken and falafel, and the fried kibbeh frito is another popular dish," according to its Yelp page.

