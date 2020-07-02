5 red, white and boozy cocktails you’ll want to try on Independence Day

Your drink of choice on the Fourth of July is probably an ice-cold beer or the always-faithful White Claw, but in case you want to celebrate with a colorful cocktail, we’ve got a few recipes for you to add in some fun.

As always, please drink responsibly.

It isn’t a proper Fourth of July celebration without red, white and blue Jello shots. These bad boys might take some extra labor to make, but the end result will be so worth it. Click here to get the recipe.

This cocktail is so easy to make, and it is a beautiful bright red color that will pop poolside or at a beach. Just mix your favorite sparkling white wine with orange juice or pineapple juice, and top it off with grenadine until it’s bright red. Click here to get the recipe.

OK, so this one is more of a dessert than a cocktail, but there is booze in it, so it’s kind of like you’re getting the best of both worlds. It’s a process to make these cute little shooters, but look how patriotic they are! They will be a hit. Click here to get the recipe.

Just because you’re an adult, doesn’t mean you can’t indulge in a slushy. The only difference is that this slushy is spiked. Kudos to you if you can get the colors layered correctly so that it’s truly red, white and blue. Click here to get the recipe.

We all remember Bomb Pops from growing up, so now it’s time to enjoy one filled with booze. You basically make three different colors and flavors and top the layers on top of each other so it looks like a classic. Click here to get the recipe.

