Have you spaced on the upcoming election? Understandable, so here are some upcoming key dates

So, have you missed all the campaign rallies and speeches this summer that are normally associated with an election year?

In fact, have you forgotten that this still is a year in which we’ll elect a president, not to mention, many more people to some important governmental positions?

It would be understandable if you’ve spaced, given all that has gone on in the world -- and how the COVID-19 pandemic has turned people’s lives and routines upside-down.

However, the election is forging on and we are now less than three months from the magical date of Nov. 3.

But that’s not the only key date.

Here are a few others that are approaching rapidly, leading up to Election Day.

When will Joe Biden select his running mate?

This should happen any day now.

Former vice president and presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden has already said he will name a woman as his choice for vice president should he win in November, and this week should finally see that choice become public, according to USA Today.

There’s been a push by some for Biden to choose a Black woman, given heightened awareness to the Black Lives Matter movement following the death of George Floyd.

A Black woman has never been chosen to be a presidential candidate’s running mate.

California Sen. Kamala Harris, California Rep. Karen Bass, Florida Rep. Val Demings and Susan Rice, former national security adviser to President Barack Obama, are all Black women who are on Biden’s short list of candidates.

Other potential candidates are Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Illinois Sen. Tammy Duckworth and Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, who reportedly flew to Delaware last week to meet with Biden.

When will conventions happen?

They’ll obviously be different than they’ve ever been, but conventions to officially nominate Biden and President Donald Trump, his Republican opponent, will still happen soon.

The Democrats hoped to gather in Milwaukee, but announced last week it would be an entirely virtual convention from Aug. 17-20.

The convention will still be run from Milwaukee by leaders of the Democratic Party, but speakers won’t be coming to the city and Biden will also accept his nomination virtually.

A week later, the Republicans will hold their convention from Aug. 21-24 in Charlotte.

As is the case with the Democrats, the Republican National Convention will feature virtual speeches from party members.

It’s not clear as of yet if Trump will accept his nomination virtually, or in Charlotte among a private group of delegates since the event will be closed to the press and to the public, according to CNN.

Will there still be debates?

There are three debates scheduled between Biden and Trump. Here are the dates and locations: