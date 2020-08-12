Giving yourself a pedicure at home is a lot easier than you think

Getting a pedicure is the ultimate “treat yourself” gift, but if you’re still apprehensive about going to get one professionally because of COVID-19, or you’re trying to save some pennies this year, you can still give yourself a pedicure at home and have your feet looking wonderful.

Luckily for you, StyleWise style editor Jon Jordan has tons of tips on how you can give yourself a spa-worthy pedicure in the comfort of your own home.

Sure, it’s not as great as being at a spa or the nail salon and having someone else tend to your feet and toes, but if you’re in a rush or just don’t feel like going out, these tips from Jordan will have your feet looking great in a summer sandal.

First, Jordan suggests using any kind of lotion that is made for feet or heels.

Keeping your feet moisturized and hydrated is the easiest way to get them fresh and clean.

And of course, there is nail polish. Jordan suggest lighter colors because they’re more forgiving if you make mistakes, as opposed to a dark nail polish color.

Whatever you decide to do, just make sure you have fun with it for your at-home spa day. Cut up some cucumbers for your eyes, put on some soothing music and treat yourself!

