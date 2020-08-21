Give yourself a break: This insight is meant to help you treat yourself with kindness

If you’re upset about a mistake you made or even something heavier, such as a relationship that ended, be kind to yourself.

Instead of saying, “I’m such an idiot” or “I’m so stupid,” instead, pretend it’s your best friend who’s going through it, instead of yourself.

After all, you wouldn’t talk to your best friend like that, would you?

It’s all about being your own best friend, treating yourself with kindness and giving yourself a break.

This insight, which was offered in a recent episode of “The Best Advice Show,” came from a listener named Lauren who hails from Eastern Washington.

“I wouldn’t feel comfortable telling my best friend, ‘You’re an idiot for leaving your lunch at home,’ so why do we feel comfortable saying those things to ourselves?” Lauren told host Zak Rosen.

