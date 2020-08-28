How to figure out what types of skin care products are right for you

There are SO many options when it comes to skincare, and the aisle of products at your local beauty or drug store can be seriously overwhelming.

That’s why StyleWise style editor Jon Jordan is here to help you figure out what’s best for your face.

You’ll often see skincare products that are either opaque or clear. Lotions that are cream-based and heavy are the opaque options, and products that are see-through are a little lighter on your skin.

Jordan said that, depending on your preferences, one option is better than the other when it comes to your skin.

If you want a moisturizer that feels like it’s on you all day long, you’ll want to go for the heavier option. If you want something that feels like it absorbs as the day goes on, the clear moisturizers will be perfect.

The same can be applied to a lot of other beauty products, such as shampoo, conditioner and even facial mists.

Jordan has tons of products he recommends that will help with your skincare routine.

Want to see more of Jon Jordan’s videos? Make sure you subscribe to the StyleWise YouTube channel so you never miss a video.