It’s here: Target’s car seat trade-in event is finally happening

Target has announced it will hold its car seat trade-in event Sept. 13-26, which is when the store will accept any car seat in exchange for a 20% off Target coupon.

All types of car seats will be accepted, including infant seats, convertible seats, bases, harness or booster seats and car seats that are expired or damaged.

Whether you’ve done it before or you’re new to the process, here’s how it works:

Take your old car seat to Target and place it in a designated box outside the store.

Use your Target app to scan the code on the box. (Don’t hesitate to get help from a team member in Guest Services, if needed.)

Open your wallet in the Target app and view “Extra Offers” to find your coupon.

Click the green checkmark next to the offer. Once you’re ready to use the coupon, you can do so online, or you can scan your barcode at the register.

The coupon can be applied to one new car seat, stroller or select baby gear item.

Click here to learn more or find your nearest Target location.