Show us your Pride to celebrate National Coming Out Day

Oct. 11 is National Coming Out Day, and for many LGBTQ+ Americans, there are many reasons to celebrate their Pride.

National Coming Out Day has been celebrated for 32 years now, and it’s an important reminder on just how far the queer community has come since earlier times. There was an entire generation of LGBTQ Americans who had live inside the closet because of laws and discrimination.

While there is still battles that need to be fought every day so that each person in the LGBTQ+ community can all have the same rights as everyone else, there is also a lot to be celebrated in 2020.

So if you’re proud to be out and want it to shout it from the rooftops, tell us about it below! Submit a photo, a tell us about your Pride. If you have advice for people still in the closet struggling with their identity, maybe offer some advice, and tell us how your life has improved since coming out.