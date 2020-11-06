82ºF

Nevada is taking forever to count its votes, so of course, the internet made memes

More memes, please

Jack Roskopp, Digital Content Editor, Graham Media Group

A Clark County election worker scans mail-in ballots at the Clark County Election Department on November 4, 2020 in North Las Vegas, Nevada. U.S.(Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
It’s been exhausting waiting for the results of the 2020 election to come in, but there has been one good thing that has come out of all this: The memes.

Specifically, the memes about Nevada. It seems like the state is taking forever to count their mailed-in ballots, so in times of stress, people on Instagram and Twitter have been coming up with hilarious memes about Nevada’s slow pace, and they are the perfect amount of joy and distraction we all need from this nightmarish week.

So without further ado, here are the best memes floating around the internet -- that will surely give you a much-needed laugh.

And finally...

