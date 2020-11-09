83ºF

What is ... the life of Alex Trebek? A quiz

Michelle Ganley, Digital Content Team Managing Editor, Graham Media Group

"Jeopardy!" host Alex Trebek speaks as he is inducted into the National Association of Broadcasters Broadcasting Hall of Fame on April 9, 2018 in Las Vegas. (Getty Images)

Alex Trebek never pretended to have all the answers, but the “Jeopardy!” host became an inspiration and provided solace to Americans who otherwise are at odds with each other.

He looked and sounded the part of a senior statesman, impeccably suited and groomed and with an authoritative voice any politician would covet. He commanded his turf — the quiz show’s stage — but refused to overshadow its brainy contestants.

And when he faced the challenge of pancreatic cancer, which claimed his life Sunday at age 80, he was honest, optimistic and graceful. Trebek died at his Los Angeles home, surrounded by family and friends, “Jeopardy!” studio Sony said.

How much do you know about Trebek? We thought we’d put together a little quiz to test your knowledge -- in “Jeopardy!” format, of course.

About the Author: