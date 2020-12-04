Plenty of kids in need are sending Santa letters this year. Help fulfill their wishes through Operation Santa.

’Tis the season to give, and we have a feeling this might be one of the best ways yet to do exactly that, especially considering the year that many have had.

Have you ever stopped to consider what happens to all the kids who make requests to Santa, but who don’t have a Santa in their life to provide Christmas presents?

There may be more this year than in years past, because of the hardships brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

We all have reasons for the season, but to know there are children who get overlooked on a day when kids everywhere are waking up to open gifts from Santa -- that’s heart-wrenching.

The United States Postal Service has created a way to ensure those children don’t get overlooked, and it’s a way in which those who have come out of this year relatively unscathed can participate in the giving.

Here’s how it works:

1. Log onto uspsoperationsanta.com and look through letters children have sent to Santa. You can pick one or several that speak to you.

2. Find the perfect gift — whatever is doable for you — but make sure to keep it anonymous. Remember, the gift is coming from Santa.

3. Wrap and pack the gift(s), but be sure to follow the shipping guidelines. You can find them by clicking here.

4. Take your gifts and postage to a participating post office before Dec. 21.

If you have the means and are feeling generous this year, it really is a simple way to make someone’s Christmas.

Have more questions about how it works? Find everything you need to know by clicking here.