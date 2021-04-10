Local 10′s Janine Stanwood, cancer survivor, runs 5K for herself and others, she says

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Local 10′s Janine Stanwood shared her cancer journey with Local 10 viewers, first battling breast cancer and then a second time after being diagnosed with thyroid cancer.

Stanwood had an emotional finish at the 5K run/walk Dolphins Challenge Cancer at Hard Rock Stadium Saturday saying she was participating not only for herself but for her family and all the Local 10 viewers who reached out after she shared her story.

“I had cancer twice, but I am still alive and I am still well. As long as I am, I am going to do whatever I can to do help.”

[RELATED: Local 10′s Janine Stanwood Details Two-Time Cancer Survivor Journey]

She was one of the thousands who turned out Saturday to support Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center.

“I ran for my mom who is a two-time cancer survivor, my dad who died of a rare blood cancer, for my sister-in-law who is fighting it right now and Local 10 viewers who are dealing with cancer. That’s who I am running for. I’ll do it again. I’ll do it again next year.

Ad

She said Team Janine has raised more than $7,000 with proceeds going going to cancer research and better surgical techniques.