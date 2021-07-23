Free program, Village Freedge, helps those who don’t have access to food

Village Freedge is a community resource to provide food to those in need in Miami

MIAMI, Fla. – A grassroots effort to combat food insecurity in South Florida keeps growing. The Village Freedge has now opened a third location where families who are still struggling to put food on the table can get help.

But, in November, Local 10 did a story on the Village Freedge after it was stolen. Through donations, a new one replaced the old and two others opened up since then.

It’s a labor of love for Sherina Jones who wants the Village Freedge to be available for everyone, whether they are receiving food or if they want to donate food or their time to help out.

The impact is felt by so many, Jones said.

“I get personal with them because I want to know, ‘What got you in this situation?’ " she said.

There are now two other fridges in Opa Locka along with the one in Liberty City with hopefully more on the way.

How it works is by donations. Those in need are able to come by and take what they need.

Cecilia fell on hard times during the pandemic and the Village Freedge, she said, was her way through. She now volunteers at the Village pantry every day.

“What we do here is helping so much because they get exactly what they need so they are not wasting food,” Jones said.

She said it does take a lot of work and could use some more help.

If anyone would like to volunteer and donate your time, Jones said she’d welcome it.

