Photo sharing time: Show us your school spirit

We want to see your school spirit!

Now that the school year is well underway and students are off to the races for another year of learning and studying, we thought we’d ask: Can we see your pictures?

These can be the back-to-school photos you snapped on your doorstep with your children holding those adorable letter-boards, your student’s fall sport pics or anything you can think of -- as long as it screams “school spirit!”

One of the best parts about August and September is back-to-school time: Seeing all those first day of school pictures, which quickly turn into snapshots from homecoming, football games and more.

It doesn’t matter if your kids are in elementary school or you’re in college, rooting for your football team. We want to see all the ways you’re celebrating your school.

(Even you older parents: We’ll take your throwback pics, as well!)

All you have to do it submit a photo below, write a little bit about the image and submit it.

How easy is that?