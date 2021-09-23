Remember these one-hit wonders? We’re about to send you into a time warp

Hearing a song out of the blue really takes you back, doesn’t it?

Whether it’s high school, a first love, a wedding or anything else, it can spark a memory.

There have been so many great songs over the years, many of which topped charts and were insanely popular in their time. But there have been quite a few that did amazing, then, we never heard from the artist again (or they never really provided another hit, anyway).

We’ve compiled a list of some of those one-hit wonders, and we have a good feeling you’re going to immediately get thrown back a few years.

Which hit was your favorite?