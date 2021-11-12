Local 10 Day of Giving makes miracles happen in South Florida

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Local 10′s news crew was out and about throughout South Florida delivering donations as part of the station’s Day of Giving on Friday.

The effort this year combined both online and in-person giving to help local food pantries feed more families this holiday season.

Last year, with COVID-19 restrictions in place, Local 10 transitioned the Day of Giving to the virtual space and made it convenient and safe for our viewers to make monetary donations. This year, we continued to build upon that track record and invited our viewers once again to give online.

100% of the gifts are distributed to hunger-relief organizations in South Florida.

(This page will be updated with all of our Day of Giving stories below.)

The first stop on Friday? Manna Share A Meal in Davie.

Ad

MANNA SHARE-A-MEAL: