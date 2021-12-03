Quiz: How much do you know about Hanukkah?

Second gentleman Doug Emhoff -- who is Jewish, and the husband of Vice President Kamala Harris -- led the menorah-lighting ceremony this season at the White House, to kick off the start of Hanukkah.

President Joe Biden said, “This is a White House tradition, but for the first time in history, it is a family tradition,” according to CNN.

We love that.

So, how much do you know about the Jewish holiday, which this year runs through Dec. 6?

Take this fun quiz below, and be sure to drop your score in the comments section. Good luck!