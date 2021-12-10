What Christmas present do you remember most from childhood?

We don’t know about you, dear readers, but Christmas gives us all those warm, fuzzy feelings: Of years past, of childhood, and all the magic that goes hand in hand with the holiday season.

When I was probably ... age 6? 8? 10? (I don’t know), I was *dying* to receive this mermaid doll, and when you squeezed her stomach, she sang a song. She was intended to be used in the water, and I remember thinking that if Santa brought me that doll, I’d play with her EVERY day for the rest of my life.

First of all, it was so hard to get her song to play -- I did get the gift, which you’ve probably gathered by now, but I remember practically jumping on her to get it to work. 🤣 All in all, I’m sure I played with the thing for a few weeks, then promptly forgot about it until my mom donated the toy or we just plain threw it out.

Great story, huh? Maybe you’re able to share something a little more inspiring!

Is there a gift you longed for? What was it, and better yet, what year do you think this was? Was the present something trendy, or was it a family keepsake with sentimental value?

Whatever your answers are, we’d love to hear them. Even if you’re a parent and you’re the one who bought a particularly memorable present, we’ll take your responses!

Fill out this short survey below, if you’re feeling up to it.

Thank you so much for ALL your submissions. If you have a photo you’d like to share as part of your entry, email me! I’d appreciate that so much -- and I’ll definitely use it in any possible follow-up article online.

Oh, and just an FYI: We’re not collecting your personal details on this form, even your email address. Let me know if you have any questions.