‘Tis the season for ... KFC? 5 holiday rituals from around the world

There are many holiday rituals that are celebrated by just about everyone around the world, whether that means exchanging gifts, family get-togethers or attending church services.

But there are different rituals celebrated by varying countries that tend to stand out the most during the holiday season.

Here are five examples of things that go on in some of the other countries, that perhaps you haven’t heard of, according to the website Wanderlust.

1. The KFC craze in Japan

If you can believe it, consuming Kentucky Fried Chicken is a major passion among many Japanese citizens on Christmas Day, the site said.

Demand is so great that reservations have to be made to eat at a KFC on Christmas Day, and an online service has been created for delivery purposes.

2. Not getting swept away in Norway

Before going to bed on Christmas Eve, Norwegians are known to hide all the brooms in their house.

There’s a belief that Christmas Eve means the arrival of evil spirits and witches, and thus why the brooms are hidden.

3. Spider decorations in the Ukraine

There’s an old tale in the Ukraine about a poor woman who couldn’t afford to decorate her tree, and then on Christmas morning, she discovered that the tree had been covered in a large spider web.

As a promotion of good luck, some Ukrainians are known to decorate their tree with spider webs in addition to the standard lights and ornaments.

4. Shoes serving as cupid in the Czech Republic

This is a different way for single women to determine if they will find a mate soon, but it’s a common practice on Christmas Eve. Unmarried Czech women toss one of their shoes over their shoulder with their back turned to the door. If the shoe lands with the toe facing the door, they will be married within the year.

If the shoe lands with the heel facing the door, then, well, at least they won’t have to worry about marrying a heel.

5. A red-underwear run in Spain

In Spain, it’s common for people to wear red underwear on New Year’s Eve in hopes of fulfilling a New Year’s resolution to fall in love.

But the town of La Font de la Figuera goes a bit further by having a New Year’s Eve run where participants run in just red underwear.

The average high temperature in the town for Dec. 31 is 54 degrees, so hopefully the participants run hard to stay warm enough. Otherwise, they might be turning blue or purple over their red underwear.