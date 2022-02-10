With just a few clicks, you can send a valentine to a kid in the hospital

Let’s all drop what we’re doing for just a few minutes and take some time for a good deed: One that will make a child smile.

Think for a second about the children across the country who are sick, who might not get a chance to swap Valentine’s Day cards with fellow classmates.

There are a number of hospitals across the country that will let you send valentines to their patients as Feb. 14 draws nearer.

The process is free, all done online, and it truly doesn’t take long.

Here are some hospitals that are participating this year, and instructions on how to send an e-card:

Children’s Health -- Dallas, Texas

1. Go to this website.

2. Choose your card: You have three cute options!

3. Personalize your message.

4. Sign your card.

Children’s Hospital Los Angeles

1. Go to this website.

2. Pick your card. We love the three available! (Photographed above).

3. Add a note.

*For every card sent by Feb. 14, Postmates will donate $1 to Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, up to $20,000.

“Because of ongoing COVID-19 precautions, the hospital has had to limit visitors and scale back this year’s Valentine’s Day celebration,” said Carol Hamamoto, CHLA Child Life and Expressive Arts Manager. “These Valentines are a wonderful way for the community to send love and joy (safely!) and connect with our patients.”

Children’s Hospital of San Antonio

1. Go to this website.

2. Select one of four cute cards.

3. Fill out your name and email address.

Learn more by clicking or tapping here.

Are you a hospital administrator or employee who wants to share information about what your own hospital is doing? Email us and we’ll include you on this list!

How to write an appropriate card or message

Some hospitals leave space for you to write a little note.

Children’s Health, in Dallas, provided some things to keep in mind. We thought we’d share a few of those:

Tips:

We recommend not saying “get well soon” or “I hope you feel better.” (What might be intended as a nice wish might not be received well for terminally ill patients or their families).

Children’s Health serves children of all faiths and backgrounds.

Due to volume, we can’t deliver valentines to individual children.

Please don’t include your full name, email address, phone number or other personal information in your note.

Otherwise, let’s get to sending, shall we? 🙂