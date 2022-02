Tax season is officially here, meaning you have the next couple months to get those returns filed!

This year’s IRS deadline is April 18.

Whether you’re expecting a return or you’ll have to pay, the tax deadline is most surely one you’ll want to ensure is marked on your calendar.

How much do you know about tax prep? We have a fun quiz below, where you can test your knowledge.

Good luck!

Brave enough to post your score in the comments below? Let’s see it!