Yellowstone National Park will require reservation

A vintage illustration of "Greetings from Yosemite National Park, California" -- a large letter vintage postcard from the 1930s.

YOSEMITE, Calif. – If you’re planning on visiting Yosemite National Park this summer, you’ll have to make a reservation first.

Peak season at Yosemite runs from May 20 through Sept. 30 and officials warn you won’t be able to get into the park without a reservation.

According to www.nps.gov, a reservation will be required to drive into Yosemite National Park for those driving into the park between 6 a.m. and 4 p.m. Driving through the park will also require a reservation if entering between 6 a.m. and 4 p.m.

The National Park System said that the temporary reservation system will help manage congestion and provide a quality visitor experience. NPS said some key visitor attractions are closed for critical infrastructure repairs.

There is a $35-per-car entrance fee. You’ll have to pay a non-refundable reservation fee, too, to use the online system.

Click here to plan your visit.

For those who don’t have computer access, call (877) 444-6777 to make a reservation.