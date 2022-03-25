Publix goes green in service to community

DANIA BEACH, Fla. – In an effort to reduce waste and protect natural resources, more than 6,200 Publix associates will be involved in cleaning up the environment this week. It’s part of the company’s Publix Serves initiative.

“Our spring Publix Serves initiative focuses on extending our commitment to preserve and protect the environment by volunteering with nonprofit organizations,” said Publix CEO Todd Jones. “Through the support of our associates, we continue to build on Publix’s decades-long commitment to care for our natural resources, while doing good together.”

The associates, assembled from across the grocery chain’s seven-state operating area, will be volunteering at more than 220 state parks and nonprofits focused on environmental sustainability. They will clean up waterways and trails, remove invasive plants and complete repairs where needed.

“We are thrilled to work alongside Publix associates during the Publix Serves environmental week,” said Department of Environmental Protection Secretary Shawn Hamilton, whose agency oversees Florida’s state parks. “This effort, combined with our nearly 4,500 volunteers, is vital to our mission of preserving and restoring natural and cultural resources.”

Ad

Publix is the largest employee-owned company in the United States. For a number of years, it has formed long-term collaborations to protect Florida’s environment. Such projects include fresh water restoration, planting more than 700,000 tress with the Arbor Day Foundation and donating two million dollars to remove invasive trees and plants from portions of the Everglades.