Pictures from Ukraine: A look at what’s going on overseas as the war continues

Civilians use air rifles to train for possible urban combat at a facility run by the Green Hundred Volunteer Group on April 9, 2022 in Lviv, Ukraine. The group instructs civilians on the intricacies of fighting in a city. As the Russians seem to refocus efforts on the eastern part of the country, people continue to prepare to fight in the West. Lviv has served as a stopover and shelter for the millions of Ukrainians fleeing the Russian invasion, either to the safety of nearby countries or the relative security of western Ukraine.

The presidents of four countries on Russia’s doorstep are visiting Ukraine in a show of support for the embattled country.

The Wednesday trip comes after Russian President Vladimir Putin vowed to continue his bloody offensive until it’s at “full completion.”

The presidents of Poland, Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia were due to meet the Ukrainian leader.

All four countries worry they may face Russian attack in the future if Ukraine falls. Russia invaded on Feb. 24.

According to Western officials, its goal was to take taking Kyiv and topple the government. In the seven weeks since, the ground advance stalled and Russian forces lost potentially thousands of fighters.

The war has forced millions of Ukrainians to flee, rattled the world economy and shattered Europe’s post-Cold War balance.

U.S. President Joe Biden has now said Russia’s war in Ukraine amounts to “genocide,” accusing Putin of trying to “wipe out the idea of even being a Ukrainian.”

Here's a view of a cross and coffin prepared for a funeral on April 12, 2022 in Bucha, Ukraine. The Russian retreat from towns near Kyiv has revealed scores of civilian deaths and the full extent of devastation from Russia's attempt to seize the Ukrainian capital. (Getty Images)

The forensic team works on the mass grave on April 12, 2022 in Bucha, Ukraine. (Getty Images)

A banner with "STOP THE WAR" emblazoned across it is seen to indicate peace and sympathy with Ukraine prior to the friendly match between KP Legia Warszawa and Dynamo Kyiv at Wojska Polskiego Stadium on April 12, 2022 in Warsaw, Poland. The match marked the first match in the European series "Match for Peace! Stop the War!". Dynamo Kyiv will play friendly matches against several European clubs between April and June to draw attention to the war. KP Legia Warzsawa and the Legia Foundation will donate the profits from tickets and fundraisers to support Ukrainian internal refugees who had to leave their place of residence due to the war. (Getty Images)

The prosecutor general of Ukraine, Iryna Venediktova, visits the exhumation of a mass grave on April 12, 2022 in Bucha, Ukraine. The Russian retreat from Ukrainian towns and cities has revealed scores of civilian deaths and the full extent of devastation from Russia's attempt to dominate the country. (Getty Images)

Alexei Khramov lives in a shelter for displaced people set up in a School of Mathematics on April 12, 2022 in Lviv, Ukraine. He fled his home town of Melitopol due to the Russian military's invasion of Ukraine. Lviv has served as a stopover and shelter for the millions of Ukrainians fleeing the Russian invasion, either to the safety of nearby countries or the relative security of western Ukraine. (Getty Images)

Masha, 43 years old, works on her laptop at home on April 12, 2022 in Krakow, Poland. Masha is a Russian immigrant who works for an IT company in Poland and has been co-organizing protests against the detention of Putin's political opponents such as Alexei Navalny. Since Feb. 24, she has helped organize weekly protests against Russia's invasion of Ukraine, volunteering at Krakow's train station to support displaced Ukrainians, as well as giving shelter to the Ukrainians escaping war. (Getty Images)

Eugene, 52 years old, who fled the war in Ukraine together with his family, Maksym and Oksana, carries his dog in a bag before heading out on April 12, 2022 in Krakow, Poland. (Getty Images)

A cow stands by the destroyed military vehicles and damaged houses on April 8, 2022 in Andriivka, Ukraine. The Russian retreat from towns near Kyiv has revealed scores of civilian deaths and the full extent of devastation from Russia's failed attempt to seize the Ukrainian capital. (Getty Images)

Here's a view of a destroyed house on April 9, 2022 in Novoselivka, Chernihiv suburbs, Ukraine. (Getty Images)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky addresses the South Korean parliament via video link at the National Assembly on April 11, 2022 in Seoul, South Korea. Zelensky has made a number of virtual appearances in recent weeks, lobbying foreign governments to help Ukraine defend itself against Russia's invasion. (Getty Images)

A woman with a child disembarks a train at Przemysl train station after fleeing from war-torn Ukraine on April 9, 2022 in Przemysl, Poland. According to the United Nations, since Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, upward of 10 million people have been displaced, and at least 1,100 civilians have been killed. (Getty Images)

This is a view of a residential building destroyed as a result of shellfire a few weeks ago, snapped on April 9, 2022, in Chernihiv, Ukraine. The Russian retreat from Ukrainian towns and cities has revealed scores of civilian deaths and the full extent of devastation from Russia's attempt to dominate the country. The northern Ukrainian city of Chernihiv, about 45 miles from the border with Belarus, was besieged during the Russian invasion -- and the city’s mayor said last Sunday that 70% of the city had been destroyed. The city’s defenders prevented its capture and Russian forces that headed toward Kyiv opted to bypass the strategic city. (Getty Images)

The Associated Press contributed to this report.