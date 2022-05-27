Local 10′s Big Book Drive’s 7th year a success

The last stop was in Pembroke Pines where it all began and where Vera Cadillac Buick GMC has been the Big Book Drive’s main sponsor since Day 1.

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Since Local 10 launched the Big Book Drive in 2016, we’ve distributed 146,000 books. This year, we added 6,000 more to that total and gave hundreds of kids a head start on their summer reading.

We kicked off the day in a Doctor Seuss Wonderland at Kinloch Park Elementary School in Miami where second graders served up green eggs and ham and an original song to express their love of reading.

Green Eggs and Ham at Kinlock Park Elementary School

We kicked off the day in a Doctor Seuss Wonderland at Kinloch Park Elementary School in Miami.

Next stop was North Country K through 8 Center in Miami Gardens. The mighty bulldogs band ushered us into the school library. No quiet time here.

The school principal, Aisha Marrero, was getting her students pumped up for reading.

Reading Is My jam at Stirling Elementary School

Local 10's Big Book Drive is in its seventh year of helping every kid have a book for the summer.

Then we headed into Broward County to Stirling Elementary in Hollywood, where reading was center stage.

All 550 eager readers were hungry to get their hands on their very own book.

Ad

At Peters Elementary in Plantation, Panda Pride was on overdrive. All 660 students there went home with some extra weight in their backpacks.

Last Stop, Pembroke Pines Where It All Began

The last stop was in Pembroke Pines where it all began and where Vera Cadillac Buick GMC has been the Big Book Drive’s main sponsor since Day 1.

The last stop was in Pembroke Pines where it all began and where Vera Cadillac Buick GMC has been the Big Book Drive’s main sponsor since Day 1.

This year, 152,000 books were distributed. Local 10′s Big Book Drive couldn’t do it without the support of Vera Cadillac Buick, Weston Moving and Storage and the amazing schools.