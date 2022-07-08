This ‘Game of Thrones’ themed cruise is perfect for any fan

Does this city look familiar to any "Game of Thrones" fans?

When you’re on this cruise, winter is certainly not coming.

That’s because you’ll be traveling the beautiful waters of Croatia on this “Game of Thrones” themed cruise for seven days.

The cruise is in honor of the first prequel series to debut since the iconic show ended a few years ago. “House of Dragon,” which takes place 300 years before the events of “Game of Thrones,” debuts on HBO on Aug. 21.

On the cruise, guests will be traveling the Dalmatian Coast of Croatia, which is said to be one of the most beautiful coastlines in the world. It’s also home to many famous areas that were used in “Game of Thrones.”

You’ll get to visit the filming location of King’s Landing and see where some of the most iconic scenes from the show took place. You’ll see the Red Keep, Blackwater Bay and the area where Cersei had her infamous “Walk of Shame.”

Blackwater Bay! (Sail Croatia.)

Guests will also travel to the stand-in location for the city of Qarth, Lokrum Island and discover Klis Fortress, the filming location for the city of Meereen. To top if all off, guests will get to sit on the Iron Throne. How cool is that?

The cruise will even be showing the first episode of “House of Dragon” while you sail to King’s Landing.

To find out more information about this cruise, click here.