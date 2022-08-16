Tell us about a time you overcame your fear of roller coasters

One of the many fun roller coasters at Cedar Point in Sandusky, Ohio.

Roller coasters: you either love them or hate them.

If you love them, then you might know that today, Aug. 16, is National Roller Coaster Day.

So in honor of the giant thrill rides, we want to hear about a time you were scared to go on a roller coaster but overcame that fear.

For me, it was when I finally went on the Top Thrill Dragster at Cedar Point.

I grew up going to Cedar Point every summer as a child (sometimes we’d even go twice) because it was just a quick two hour drive from home. I would go on some of the roller coasters, but I absolutely drew the line at Top Thrill Dragster. There was no way that I was going to subject myself to going that high in the air.

It wasn’t until I went to Cedar Point in college with some friends that I worked up the courage to finally go on the ride. It was probably a combination of peer pressure and not wanting to look like a fool around my new college friends, but I went on the ride and had so much fun. I couldn’t believe I let fear get in the way of going on such a fun roller coaster.

So what is your story? Did you overcome a fear of roller coasters? Or maybe you’ve just always loved them and can’t get enough? Whatever the case may be, post a photo of your favorite roller coaster in the form below, and write a little bit about your personal roller coaster story.

You can even click on photos that other people submitted and read their own stories. And Happy Roller Coaster Day!