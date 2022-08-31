A Winnie-the-Pooh horror movie? Yes, one is actually coming

This can’t be real, can it?

Yes, not only can it, but it will be real soon.

One of the most popular children’s book characters of all-time is about to be front and center in a horror movie.

On Wednesday, a trailer was released for “Winnie The Pooh: Blood and Honey,” a horror film expected to debut later this year or early in 2023.

To view a trailer of the movie on YouTube, click or tap here.

The plot is that Christopher Robin is now in college and abandoned Pooh and all the other characters in the forest, leaving them hungry, lonely and desperate.

Robin and his new wife return to the forest to find that Pooh and Piglet have become murderous monsters who killed other characters such as Eeyore and Tigger.

Pooh and Piglet team up to terrorize Robin, his new wife and a group of university girls who are occupying a cabin.

Directed by Rhys Frake-Waterfield, the film was able to be created because the original book became a public domain work in the United States earlier this year, so The Walt Disney company no longer holds exclusive film rights to the book’s characters.

Ad

Without question, the movie will bring some controversy about whether a beloved children’s character should be portrayed in such a way.

What are your thoughts on the movie? Let us know in the comments below.