3-time Grammy winner Maxwell brings ‘The Night Tour’ to South Florida

Singer Maxwell will be joined by Fantasia on tour, making a stop next weekend in South Florida.

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – One of the artists credited with bringing neo-soul music to life will be performing live at the Hard Rock with an American idol.

Three-time Grammy award winning singer Maxwell will make a stop with Fantasia at Hard Rock Live on Oct. 1. as part of “The Night Tour.”

“It’s been a dark time for so many. My main objective is to bring as much joy and light as possible. I just want people to have a good time,” he told Local 10 News.

Maxwell will be performing some of his classic hits, like Ascension and Fortunate, which is the inspiration for the latest vocal challenge on social media.

Singers on social media have been trying to hit his classic run from the late 1990s song.

“For years later, for it to come and be a thing for people is pretty amazing,” he said. “I’m excited that people still enjoy it after all these years.”

But no one can hit that run like the man himself.

This tour showcases Maxwell’s growth through the years.

“The goal is always to try and do something classic. It’s awesome that OFF came out this year and did well,” he said.

