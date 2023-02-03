New rooftop lounge brings a taste of Spain to Miami’s Coconut Grove

MIAMI – A new rooftop restaurant is bringing a taste of Barcelona to Miami’s Coconut Grove.

It’s called Level 6 because it sits on the 6th floor, so get ready to level up at this place.

From the food to the drinks, and of course the views, this hidden gem is in the heart of Coconut Grove.

“For the last two to three years, Coconut Grove has had a great resurgence,” Inc. Entertainment CEO Charles Khabouth said.

That’s why Inc. Entertainment put its latest business venture there.

The 4,000-square-foot rooftop lounge and restaurant heightens your perception with views of Miami and the beautiful Biscayne Bay.

The space has room for more than 100 people.

The food is influenced by many cultures, but mainly Spanish.

Here, guests are encouraged to begin with tapas for the group, followed by larger sharing plates, for a unique dining experience that is reflective of the Spanish culture.

“The food is really, I want to say probably the best Spanish food in Miami,” Khabouth said.

On Level 6, the most popular dish is the paella, with the restaurant offering three different types.

And don’t forget to go by the bar on your way out. The menu features a diverse list of vibrant cocktails.

“You can’t beat the view during the day, and you can’t beat the energy at night,” Khabouth said.

Level 6 opens weekdays at 4 p.m. and offers a new brunch menu on the weekends.

For more info, visit https://level6miami.com/.