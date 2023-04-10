Here’s one way to help out the environment that you might not know about

Are you passionate about the environment but looking for new ways to help?

There’s actually an option people might not know about that can make a big difference for the climate.

Known as green pricing, some energy companies around the country offer a chance for customers to get renewable energy to power their homes — at an additional cost.

Customers aren’t required to participate in green pricing programs.

You can simply choose this option and make a small difference in helping the environment. It might even save you money in some cases on your energy bill.

In 2020, 1 in 20 retail electricity customers in the United States procured renewable energy through voluntary green pricing programs, according to data from the Environmental Protection Agency.

Renewable energy can include the following sources:

Wind

Solar

Biomass

Geothermal

Hydropower

Biogas

Municipal solid waste

Landfill gas

Such sources above can be alternatives to gas, coal, nuclear energy and oil.

Typically, states have more information on their websites as to pricing programs and how to obtain renewable energy.

Click or tap here to find out more about pricing in Florida.

In addition, some states offer Utility Green Tariffs, optional programs offered by utilities that allow larger commercial and industrial customers to buy bundled renewable electricity from a specific project through a special utility tariff rate.