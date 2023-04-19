T. rex’s race to finish line at horse track in hilarious video

If for some reason people ever got tired of watching horses races around a track, maybe people decked out in T. rex costumes would be a good alternative.

This took place in 2019 and is part of a series where we are looking back at most-watched viral videos.

The video above had more than 20.7 million views at the time this story was published.

Emerald Downs, a racetrack in Auburn, Wash., had a bunch of people dressed in T. rex costumes get into the start gate like any horses normally would to being a race.

The gates opened, and the T. rex’s sprinted toward the finish line in a hilarious sight to those who watched.